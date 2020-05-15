With the passage of a resolution Thursday, the Bradford County Commissioners said they would not dedicate public resources “in defense or prosecution of unconstitutional laws or mandates” relating to the state’s COVID-19 business closures.
The commissioners’ Bill of Rights Resolution comes less than a week after District Attorney Chad Salman announced that he would not prosecute citations against “non-essential” businesses charged for violating Gov. Tom Wolf’s closure orders, which were meant to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
On Monday, Wolf — facing opposition from some lawmakers and discontent from businesses — stressed the need for these closures, saying they have helped flatten the curve of new coronavirus cases across the state and have paved the way for multiple counties, including Bradford, to transition into the state’s yellow phase, or a limited phase of reopening. With that, he warned counties “that put us all at risk” that funding could be at stake, and that businesses could lose their certifications or liquor license.
Among provisions, the Bill of Rights Resolution reaffirms the commissioners’ oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and Pennsylvania as it was originally intended and is interpreted by the courts, and supports law-abiding citizens in their pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness.
“To me, it’s unbelievable that we have to restate the obvious, that we have a collective contract that we’ve all agreed to live by and that is the Constitution of the United States,” said Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller. “I’m shocked that we have to read and approve a resolution like this.”
“What’s going on in the state and many states throughout the country is ripping our liberties away,” Commissioner Doug McLinko added. “I just want to remind people what the word ‘tyranny’ means, and that is when you fear your government, you fear your neighbors calling the police on you for doing something that is not (in violation of) a law. … No legislature has ever passed any laws in support of what is being done.”
Both McLinko and Miller highlighted the importance of people taking precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, but believed that residents were capable of taking that responsibility on their own, without action from the government. They also noted that they aren’t going to tell people what they can or can’t do.
Bradford County Sheriff C.J. Walters said the resolution was an important reassurance to county residents, especially with actions taking place at the state and federal level that he believes chip away at people’s rights, and urged anyone with questions to contact his office at the courthouse.
“We can assure our citizens that our God-give rights will not be violated,” said Walters. “ … We’re in this together.”
Meanwhile, Miller said he was thankful that Bradford County’s COVID-19 numbers have been remaining relatively stable, and that there are still no cases reported from the county’s nursing or personal care homes.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that Bradford County had 38 positive COVID-19 to date during the weekend, then adjusted that number to 37 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, 39 cases were reported, which increased to 41 in Thursday’s update.
Bradford County has been reported with two COVID-19 deaths since the fourth week in April.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported that there were 938 additional positive COVID-19 cases, bringing a statewide total to 59,636 to date. There were also 275 additional deaths reported, bringing the total to 4,218, although 231 of those deaths were attributed to the reconciliation of new data over the past several weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.