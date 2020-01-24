A recent trip to Washington D.C. to talk rural broadband with the U.S. Department of Agriculture proved disappointing, according to Bradford County Commissioners.
“We had a great team there, we had a great deal of information, I thought we were listened to,” Commissioner Ed Bustin explained about the Jan. 10 meeting. “ … But at the end of the day, when we were done, we were told what we were doing doesn’t fit the model the federal government is using to fund broadband programming.”
That model includes funding “final mile” connectivity that could immediately provide new service to households, according to Bustin.
“I get it,” he noted. “If you’re going to give me a lot of money, you’re going to want to see results.”
But the county is pursuing a different avenue. It is currently on the cusp of installing the first of three dark fiber loops that would provide broadband infrastructure, or “the middle mile” that providers could then extend service from to homes. Completion of this first loop, which will run along Route 6 between Towanda and Troy, extend through Smithfield Township to the Valley, and then come back to Towanda via Route 220, is expected to be completed by September.
Another roadblock commissioners encountered, according to Bustin, was that the federal government wouldn’t provide money that would be in direct competition to existing providers, no matter the quality of service.
“Almost everybody in Bradford County has some sort of access to the internet. A lot of it is horrible, it stinks, it’s interrupted, it doesn’t carry the bandwidth,” he said.
“We made the case that we understand that (the policy) and we are trying to break the model because the model doesn’t work for rural Pennsylvania,” Bustin added. “Let me be specific, the model doesn’t work for Bradford County.”
Despite these obstacles, Bustin maintained that the county will continue its work to improving service anyway.
Commissioners said the people they were invited to meet with in Washington, D.C. were attentive to their plight and will continue trying to find ways to help, but are hindered by current policy, which commissioners suspected was crafted over the years through lobbying efforts.
“They all agreed that what we’re doing is a great project because what we’re doing is creating the highway, and anyone can use the highway,” said Commissioner Daryl Miller. “You can lease space on this fiber and provide service to anyone,”
Commissioner Doug McLinko noted that their efforts have caught the attention of officials in Texas, who reached out to McLinko with an invitation to talk about their dark fiber plan during a rural summit later this year.
“We need to prove a point,” said Bustin. “ … And we’re confident. We have the engineering, we have the science, and we have the experts. If we fund this first loop, and we’ve already committed $1.5 million to do that, let’s get this first loop in and then let’s market it, and let’s see if we can get those final mile providers.”
In addition to providing opportunities for broadband and cellular providers, Miller said the network will also improve “grayer areas in our radio communication system” for the 911 center. Bustin hoped the network could also help even the playing field for small providers such as Beaver Valley and Blue Ridge cable companies.
“When these loops are done, we will have dark fiber loops within six miles of every person in this county — every school, every building,” said Miller.
Overall, the project is expected to take about three years to complete.
