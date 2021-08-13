Commissioners exploring feasibility of land bank for blighted properties

The Bradford County Commissioners hired Dawood Engineering to explore the feasibility of establishing a land bank to take care of blighted properties throughout the county.
Dawood was retained Thursday for a fee of $7,500. According to their contract, the feasibility study will be turned in to commissioners by Dec. 13.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, land banks help municipalities “facilitate the return of vacant, abandoned and tax-delinquent properties to productive use,” as established through Act 153 of 2012.
If the county moves forward with the idea, the land bank would include input from municipalities, according to Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller. However, he said additional planning, which includes funding, will have to await the findings of the study.
“It doesn’t take a lot to drive through the county and see a lot of homes that have fallen into deterioration,” Commissioner Doug McLinko added. “It’s a discussion not only that we are going to have, but is being had throughout the state – what to do with these homes. In a lot of the boroughs and townships, people are just walking away, so we have to come up with a plan.”
McLinko noted that the issue is more crucial to address in the boroughs, where homes are situated more closely together.
