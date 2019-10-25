Commissioners forecast no tax increase for upcoming year

Although the details are still being worked out, Commissioner Doug McLinko announced Thursday that there will be no increase in Bradford County’s budget for the upcoming year.
McLinko explained that the county has met with its department heads and has preliminary figures laid out, but there are still a number of details to firm up before presenting a draft to the general public in the near future.
“We’ll talk about the high and low points when we get ready to put it on the counter,” said McLinko. “We’re healthy. The department heads pulled together, the elected officials pulled together to keep costs down.”
This would be the ninth consecutive year that the county’s budget has not included a tax increase.
