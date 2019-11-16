Commissioners get invitation to talk broadband in Washington, D.C.

The Bradford County Commissioners have an invite to Washington, D.C., after a Nov. 1 energy meeting that brought officials from around the country to Bradford County “changed the way they (the United States Department of Agriculture) look at the middle mile, the last mile” as it relates to broadband connectivity, according to Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko.
“I think they walked away from here understanding the problems in rural America, Pennsylvania, better,” he said. “So I think in the future, the very near future, we’re going to hold them to that and go down there and work with them.”
Commissioner Ed Bustin said before the meeting, he was able to talk with Chad Rupe from the USDA about Bradford County’s dark fiber plan, which includes installing three “loops” to create the infrastructure “that private companies could then come in and rent, lease, or buy access, and do the final miles out to houses without having to carry the big load of putting up the fiber itself.” He added that Rupe was interested in learning more about the plan, which is different than what support the USDA has traditionally provided for the expansion of this type of infrastructure.
“We’ve said it before, we think we can change the way that rural America looks at broadband, and we’re going to find out if we can get the backing of our federal partners,” said Bustin.
“This is opening up equal opportunity and access to providers of various sizes … to be able to reach customers they ordinarily wouldn’t be able to reach,” Commissioner Daryl Miller explained. “Because of the cost to get the middle mile built, most small providers aren’t going to be able to do that. This will give them the opportunity to compete on equal footing with other providers.”
Bustin stressed that the ultimate goal isn’t to provide residents a route to subscribe to Netflix — although that would pay for it in the long run — but to improve safety and coordination of emergency services through better connectivity, including access to wireless service.
McLinko said the county officials are excited to be moving forward with this infrastructure plan and blazing new trails.
“We might have a couple of swings and misses, but we’re going to do it until it gets done,” McLinko said.
On a side note, McLinko recognized the Laceyville Fire Department for opening their doors for the morning presentations after the heavy rains and winds from the night before left original host Towanda Gun Club without power, along with the various other businesses and individuals who helped make the event possible.
