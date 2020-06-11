TROY — The Bradford County Commissioners held their first run of the 2020 Summer Series, the Fifth Annual Run with a View at Mt. Pisgah County Park, on Sunday afternoon. The Summer Series is dedicated to the late Commissioner Ed Bustin who tragically passed away on April 19. All proceeds from the event were given to the Bradford County Humane Society in honor of Bustin, a known animal lover.
The BCHS brought a puppy to the race, who was adopted there by Bradford County Deputy Sheriff Megan Hurley and named Bristol.
“Making this year’s event both a fundraising and pet adoption success!” said Bradford County Commissioners Chief Clerk and organizer of the Summer Series Michelle Shedden.
The 5K race/walk is a trail throughout the county park and offers numerous breathtaking views. This year’s event had the largest ever turnout with 146 total participants including several members of the Bustin family.
“To have such a successful race event would not be possible without the help of John and Amey Johnson, our parks department, the maintenance crew, the commissioner’s office staff and our dedicated volunteers,” Shedden continued. “Every year John plans a race course that is both challenging, and scenic. We hope everyone who had the opportunity to participate enjoyed the race as much as we did and we look forward to hosting the race again next year!”
The next race of the Summer Series will be held on July 11 at Sunfish Pond in LeRoy Township. The contest will not be a traditional race but a lap race in that whoever runs the most one-mile loops around the pond in three hours will win. All proceeds will be donated to the Northern Tier Veterans Group a local non-profit formed to provide assistance to veterans in need.
