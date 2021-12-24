The Bradford County Commissioners approved a settlement between the county and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office for an opioid lawsuit at their meeting on Thursday.
On behalf of the county, the commissioners agreed to join Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s settlement with four pharmaceutical companies that include Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson.
In July, the companies agreed to pay $26 billion to resolve thousands of state and local government lawsuits, which would make it the second biggest payout since the $200 billion-plus settlement from the four largest tobacco companies in 1998, according to the Associated Press.
Pennsylvania could receive about $1 billion from that multi-state lawsuit against the companies, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Commissioner Daryl Miller said that the county could receive about $1.5 million out of that settlement, but the actual amount is still to be determined.
He said details need to be figured out in regards to what the funds can be used for, but is hopefully that they can be applied towards reducing drug addiction in the county.
“We hope that this is a first step into addressing addiction, especially the opioid crisis in this county, commonwealth and nation,” he said.
Last year, Pennsylvania saw overdose deaths increase to 5,172, which is an average of 14 deaths per day and there were 16,897 drug overdoses deaths from 2017 to 2020, according to the Attorney General’s Office. In the U.S., there were 100,000 overdose deaths in the 12 months that ended in April with most of them from opioids, while 500,000 people died over the last 20 years from prescription drugs and illegal ones.
One of the many local services that people can seek out is the Bradford/Sullivan Drug & Alcohol Single County Authority, which provides services like prevention, intervention and treatment, Miller noted.
