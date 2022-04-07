TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioners proclaimed April to be Child Abuse Awareness Month within the county as part of a recognition ceremony Wednesday.
An address, given in front of the Bradford County Courthouse, was kicked off by Children’s House Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Katy VanDewerk.
“April is one of my favorite months of the year,” said VanDewerk. “Not only does the weather finally change, and it’s not raining or snowing or anything today, but we get to shed a positive light on a difficult subject.”
VanDewerk asserted that everyone has a responsibility and role to play to prevent child abuse.
“Every child deserves to live a safe and healthy childhood,” she said. “I’m honored to work in a child advocacy center, and in a community, where so many amazing professionals work together to ensure a happier and healthier childhood for as many children as we possibly can.”
Commissioner John Sullivan read the proclamation, which “call[ed] upon all citizens, community agencies, faith groups, medical facilities, and businesses to increase their participation in our efforts to support families.”
Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller then spoke, thanking the county’s Children and Youth Services workers for all the work they do.
“The Bradford County Commissioners are very proud of, and very thankful for, the job the Children and Youth Services does on a daily basis,” said Miller. “They work very hard to investigate and protect the weak in Bradford County, and we appreciate how challenging those jobs are.”
Miller noted that a little more that 1,000 pinwheels were planted in the ground in front of the courthouse, each representing an abused child in Bradford County.
“One of these pinwheels is too many,” Miller explained. “One is way too many. There’s a thousand of them.”
State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) was also in attendance, and he shared his appreciation for “everybody who stands up for what’s right.”
“Helping these students and these kids is what’s right, it’s the right thing to do,” said Owlett. “It takes a team, it really does, pulling in the same direction to help.”
