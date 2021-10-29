Commissioners offer National First Responder Day recognition

The Bradford County Commissioners recognized Thursday as National First Responder Day in the county with the reading of a proclamation and reflections about the jobs these men and women do to protect the public.
According to Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller, it was the least they could do to show their support to those who have helped “make the county what it is today.”
Read from the Sayre Borough Hall during Thursday’s commissioners meeting, the proclamation recognized both career and volunteer responders, which include dispatchers, emergency management, fire fighters, law enforcement, and emergency medical services, who risk their own personal safety to help their community.
Miller said the amount of work that first responders put into serving the community is difficult to comprehend, “and in a lot of cases on their own dime and their own time providing the safety that we all depend on. Especially your fire companies and ambulance corps, a lot of times they’re raising their own money to buy their own equipment on their own time, to then turn around and come out and respond to those calls on their own time. It’s quite a commitment on their part.”
“I think about the other night when I was in bed and heard the fire whistle go off near Wysox. It was raining and nasty, and I said, ‘Some poor guy’s gotta get up and go respond to something,’” Commissioner John Sullivan added. “We can’t thank them enough.”
One responder in attendance at Thursday’s meeting was William Snyder of South Waverly, who wished to make public the need for local American Red Cross volunteers.
Snyder said there are only four or five Red Cross volunteers who currently serve Bradford County. Of those, he is the only Disaster Action Team volunteer.
According to the Red Cross’ website, Disaster Action Team volunteers provide everything from “a shoulder to cry on” to coordinating immediate shelter and supplies for victims and long-term recovery services.
Snyder, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and relies on a motorized scooter, is unable to drive, so he hopes that a potential volunteer can dedicate time as his driver.
“I live in South Waverly and when the tones go off, they need that responder. The other night we had one fire in Rome and we had another fire in Wyalusing and I couldn’t make it to either one of them,” Snyder explained. In those cases, he does what he can remotely while other volunteers come from Luzerne or Lycoming counties.
“Everyone knows the Red Cross shows up when we have catastrophic floods and everything like that, but the Red Cross is an asset that we use very regularly when we have disasters that families and individuals experience locally,” said Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams. “As he eluded to, we had a couple of really bad house fires over the last handful of days and the Red Cross is the primary volunteers organization who assists with those displaced individuals to make sure they are taken care of.”
Snyder said those who are interested in volunteering can visit www.redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Those who are interested in helping with driving can also call him directly at (570) 497-7398 to learn about the process required for operating the organization’s vehicle.
