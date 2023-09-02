WEST BURLINGTON — The Bradford County Library could permanently shut its doors by the end of the year.
The Daily Review received information regarding a meeting between the Bradford County Commissioners and the Library System Board on Aug. 24. During the meeting, the commissioners suggested that “due to the retirement of long-time director Jeffery Singer and bookmobile clerk Rosemary Wynott, it is time to reexamine how libraries are supported in the county.”
They proposed to close the Bradford County Library and mentioned “redistributing a portion of funding to the libraries while also reimagining the use of the bookmobile.” The library’s full-time staff would be offered retirement, while part-time employees could work at the other libraries.
The Library System of Bradford County includes the Bradford County Library, located in West Burlington Township, as well as eight other libraries in areas such as Towanda, Athens, Sayre, Canton, Troy, Canton, Monroeton and Wyalusing.
On Friday, Sept. 1, Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller stated that no formal action has taken place yet. The commissioners seek to strengthen and enhance the resources of the other System libraries that are currently expended on the Bradford County Library, according to Miller.
He stated that the other libraries in the System are struggling to keep their resources. Miller insisted that the library wouldn’t close due to personnel issues. The bookmobile would remain in operation.
“What we’re looking to do is to refocus the county’s library resources,” Miller said.
According to the Aug. 24 meeting’s document, the Bradford County Library’s collection of 40,000 books would be available for bidding or used in the bookmobile. The System board would “determine which titles are appropriate for the bookmobile going forward and the Commissioners would need to agree to “give” those items to the System for the bookmobile.”
“Closing the Bradford County Library would free up nearly half a million dollars,” the document adds. “The Commissioners propose making an annual distribution to the Library System of Bradford County of $200,000 ($25,000 per remaining library) to be distributed to the libraries.”
Regarding funding, Miller explained why money from the recent sale of the Bradford County Manor would be unable to fund the library. In June, the county sold the nursing and rehabilitation center for around $12 million to Allaire Health Services, an operator of senior healthcare facilities based in New Jersey.
The county will not keep the entire purchase amount due to expenses. Miller stated that using the net profit as funding to maintain the library would only be a short-term solution. The profit would be used to fund manor employee’s retirement funds.
The commissioners would make a final decision regarding the library’s possible closure during one of their upcoming public meetings. In September, there are two meetings scheduled at 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 and Sept. 28 at the Bradford County Courthouse.
Philip
