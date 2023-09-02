generic The Daily Review

WEST BURLINGTON — The Bradford County Library could permanently shut its doors by the end of the year.

The Daily Review received information regarding a meeting between the Bradford County Commissioners and the Library System Board on Aug. 24. During the meeting, the commissioners suggested that “due to the retirement of long-time director Jeffery Singer and bookmobile clerk Rosemary Wynott, it is time to reexamine how libraries are supported in the county.”

