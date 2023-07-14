TOWANDA — During their meeting on Thursday morning, the Bradford County Commissioners invited parole officer Brandon Dickerson to read a proclamation that declared the week of July 16 through July 22 as Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision week in the county.

“’Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week’ is a time to recognize and celebrate the dedicated individuals in the community who work tirelessly to make neighborhoods safer and work together to give offenders a second chance to be productive members of society,” Dickerson read.