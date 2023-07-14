TOWANDA — During their meeting on Thursday morning, the Bradford County Commissioners invited parole officer Brandon Dickerson to read a proclamation that declared the week of July 16 through July 22 as Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision week in the county.
“’Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week’ is a time to recognize and celebrate the dedicated individuals in the community who work tirelessly to make neighborhoods safer and work together to give offenders a second chance to be productive members of society,” Dickerson read.
Chairman Daryl Miller and Vice Chairman Doug McLinko emphasized the importance of pretrial, probation and parole officers to the Bradford County community.
“We really do appreciate all of the work that you do in our communities,” Chairman Miller said. “It’s a lot more than what you said, you’re life coaches, you’re social workers, you’re all kinds of things. You’re trying to get people back into being productive members of our community and it’s not an easy job. You’re engaging people in very uncomfortable situations on a day-to-day basis.”
“Quite simply, you help keep our streets safe and our families safe so thank you,” Vice Chairman McLinko said.
The motion to approve the proclamation was made by Commissioner John Sullivan, seconded by McLinko and was unanimously approved.
Other items that the commissioners approved included service agreements and staff transfers.
The commissioners additionally reminded visitors that the Sunfish Shuttle will be held Saturday, July 15 at Sunfish Pond and proceeds will be donated to the Northern Tier Veterans group.
The next commissioners meeting, scheduled for July 27 at 10 a.m. will be held at the Bradford County Historical Society. The meeting scheduled for Aug. 10 is cancelled.
