Bradford County Commissioners will be accepting proposals for management of the county’s Children and Youth Services program following an evaluation recently carried out by SAM Inc.
In January, commissioners ratified a Nov. 1 agreement with SAM Inc. to evaluate the service to see what improvements, if any, could be made. On Thursday, commissioners voted to move forward with the process and accept proposals from companies interested in managing the service, with a March 22 deadline.
According to Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller, the goal is to find a management service that can “bring more things to the table as far as resources, as far as training, recruitment and retention, and support services for the employees and the families that they interact with,” although he didn’t elaborate on any specific areas that might have needed improvement in the past.
Miller added that outside management will ensure that the county provides an adequate service to those served by it.
Commissioners expect SAM Inc. to be one of the candidates that submits a proposal.
