Twenty years have passed since the 9/11 terror attacks.
Video showed by the Bradford County Commissioners as part of a memorial ceremony Thursday at the new public safety center took visitors to the streets as the two hijacked planes crashed into the Twin Towers and the structures collapsed.
As commissioners Daryl Miller and Doug McLinko pointed out, these images are ones people will never forget.
“I’m sure all of us can remember where we were that morning,” said Miller, as he recounted the events not only in New York City, but the plane crash into the Pentagon and the plane that went down in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after passengers confronted the terrorist hijackers who were affiliated with al Qaeda.
“If you will for a minute, join me in pausing and reflecting on all of those men and women who, on that day, were simply starting another day, going about their daily lives, going to work, beginning a trip,” Miller said. “However, at 8:45, 9:03, 9:45, and 10:10 on that morning – a span of less than two hours – almost 3,000 innocent people lost their lives and over 6,000 were injured.
This included more than 400 emergency medical, fire, and police responders who tried to evacuate the towers.
Miller said these sacrifices exemplify the dedication of responders who help keep the community safe and the military who keep the country safe from abroad.
“Our men and women who have committed to serving their communities do something that most people find very unnatural and that is to run toward danger,” he continued.
To the Afghanistan and Iraq veterans, McLinko said, “Thank you for keeping us safe for the past 20 years,” while sharing additional recognition to responders.
Now 20 years later, Miller pointed out that many more have died from health complications from the towers’ smoke and debris, and America is still fighting against the terrorist threat
“Just this past week we lost 13 brave soldiers who were trying to help evacuate citizens from Afghanistan,” he said.
Former Bradford County Public Safety Director Bob Barnes pointed out that as of October 10, 2020, the number of people who have died from the after-effects of 9/11 surpassed the number of those killed on America’s deadliest day.
“Estimates in July of this year for the number of folks that were impacted by those events are between 450,000 to 600,000 people,” said Barnes, who referenced the World Trade Center Health Program. “Included in those injuries are folks with PTSD, folks who are traumatized to a point physically and mentally that are a risk (for suicide or addiction).”
Commissioner John Sullivan referenced an article he recently read that challenged people to describe 9/11 in a single word. The answers that came back included panic, fear, anger, sacrifice, dedication, loss, and children.
“But the one that caught my eye was unity,” Sullivan continued. “After 9/11 there were no political parties. We all were Americans.”
“Even the smallest act of service, the simplest act of kindness, is a way to honor those we lost, a way to claim the spirit of unity that followed 9/11,” Sullivan added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.