TOWANDA — On Thursday morning, the commissioners held their regular meeting at the Bradford County Historical Society to show support for the organization and promote their upcoming event that will honor a historical figure in the county.

The event will honor David Wilmot, an 18th century Pennsylvania Congressional representative who resided in Towanda. It is set to begin on Saturday, August 5 at the courthouse with Sanphy’s Academy of Music from Sayre preforming at 9 a.m. There will be an unveiling of the historic Wilmot Proviso at 1 a.m. with guest speakers Mark Frazier Loyd and Dr. William V Lewis Jr.

Connect with Maddy: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; maddy@thedailyreview.com.