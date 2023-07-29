TOWANDA — On Thursday morning, the commissioners held their regular meeting at the Bradford County Historical Society to show support for the organization and promote their upcoming event that will honor a historical figure in the county.
The event will honor David Wilmot, an 18th century Pennsylvania Congressional representative who resided in Towanda. It is set to begin on Saturday, August 5 at the courthouse with Sanphy’s Academy of Music from Sayre preforming at 9 a.m. There will be an unveiling of the historic Wilmot Proviso at 1 a.m. with guest speakers Mark Frazier Loyd and Dr. William V Lewis Jr.
There will also be Canon Salute Civil War Reenactors and tours of the Bradford County Museum, featuring artifacts from David Wilmot’s life. A shuttle service will be available to the museum from the courthouse. In the case of rain, all events will be held in the Bradford County Museum.
During the commissioners meeting, Historical Society President Henry Farley spoke about the event and it’s importance. He said that the event will be the first marker of the new historic marker program in Bradford County.
“If people ask you where you’re from, you should never say ‘a little place you’ve never heard of’ or ‘Bradford County,’” Farley said. “You should say, ‘I’m from Bradford County, David Wilmot was our congressman in 1846 and wrote the Wilmot Proviso’ and wake people up to who we are and the fabulous history we have here.”
The Wilmot Proviso was a proposition to congress, written by Wilmot that would halt the extension of slavery to lands ceded by Mexico if passed. The house passed Wilmot’s Provisdo several times, but the Senate never did.
The commissioners plan to have the Proviso mounted on the exterior wall of the building that houses the sheriff’s offices.
“This is about monumental fame that our commissioners have chosen to recognize Wilmot,” Farley said. “This guy did a lot and we’re finally putting him in a place where he should be getting recognition.”
Farley reports that this is the first of three applications for the marker program, with information on two other markers this year coming at future commissioners meetings.
“This is the kick-off of the program,” Farley said. “I think we should thank our commissioners for recognizing that Bradford County has a history that isn’t recognized. They’re making an opportunity for all of the little places around that are not on main highways to recognize their history and tell their story.”
Vice Chairman Doug Mclinko talked about some of the things that attendees will learn about at the event.
“I think people are going to be shocked at what they learn,” McLinko said. “What this guy did was incredible and you’ll find out that not only was he friends with Abraham Lincoln, he was one of the main reasons Abraham Lincoln got to be president.”
Chairman Daryl Miller thanked the historical society for working with them to organize the event and show the rich history of the county.
“We want to thank you, Henry and Matt, for the passion that you have for bringing to light the history that this county has because it does have a lot of history that goes basically untold,” Miller said. “A lot of people don’t realize the history that this county has.”
Everyone who attends the event will receive a commemorative booklet about Wilmot, which the commissioners have also decided to provide to every sixth grade student in the county once the school year begins.
Connect with Maddy: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1626; maddy@thedailyreview.com.
