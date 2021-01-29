Commissioners to host vaccine Q&A with Guthrie physician

The Bradford County Commissioners will be collecting COVID-19 vaccine-related questions from the public over the next two weeks, the most common which will be answered by a Guthrie physician during the Commissioner’s meeting on Feb. 11.
During a meeting on Thursday, Bradford County Commissioner Chair Daryl Miller explained that locals can submit any vaccine-related questions through the Bradford County Commissioners website or the BC Commissioners Facebook page and the most frequently asked “10 to 20” questions will be discussed while the Commissioners host a doctor from Guthrie next month.
Commissioner Doug McLinko stated that Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti has met with the Commissioners each week to give updates on the pandemic and that he believes the February question and answer session will not only provide valuable information but also help to clear the air of misinformation that has circulated regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.
“As soon as it’s available for me I’m going to get it just to protect those around me and myself,” McLinko added.
Matt Williams, director of Bradford County Planning and Public Safety, stated that the one of the largest problems the county is currently facing with the COVID-19 vaccination is the lack of available vaccines.
Williams stated that while there is not a sufficient number of vaccines available in the county currently “we’ve been working closely with Guthrie … to ensure our residents are getting equitable access to these vaccines.”
The vaccine supply is expected to improve within the next few weeks and that Bradford County Public Safety is hoping to see a heightened level of vaccines available by mid to late February, according to Williams.
Williams encouraged all locals, regardless of their designated vaccine phase, to conduct any research they wish to do about the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Make sure that when your opportunity arises that you can get a vaccine, that you’re prepared to make that decision and move on,” Williams stated. “If you do not do that in the short term it’s likely that you may get left behind in this whole deal … do your research, be prepared and be ready to move if you can.”
Another big “frustration” Bradford County officials have been battling with the vaccine rollout includes a lack of quality communication from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“We just get too many updates that occur at the very last minute,” Williams said, noting that both Bradford County Public Safety and local healthcare providers recently found out about an update to the statewide vaccination through social media, not directly from the Department of Health.
Williams announced that Bradford County Public Safety is currently “pre-planning” for larger vaccine clinics that will be made available once more vaccines, especially single dose vaccines, become eligible for use.
“I think that better times are definitely ahead ... in late spring and summer,” Williams said.
Miller agreed, noting that for the “last several weeks” the COVID-19 infection rate in Bradford County has continued to decrease.
Miller explained that the vaccine rollout currently includes a “twin track vaccination program” that is vaccinating the general public through Guthrie and other healthcare providers while vaccinating residents of long term care facilities through local pharmacies.
“Hopefully with the vaccines and everything else that we need to be doing hopefully we can get this behind us sooner rather than later,” Miller commented.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.