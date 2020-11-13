Commissioners unveil $78M budget

Bradford County continues to hold the line on taxes in a 2021 budget proposal that is now out for public review. Commissioners approved the proposal Thursday, which totals a little more than $78 million and includes $12.5 million toward capital projects such as the renovation of the old Ben Franklin store into a new Sheriff’s Office and Domestic Relations Office, the new public safety building, and adding towers in the Ridgebury, Smithfield, and Northeast Bradford areas to help eliminate areas of weak coverage and improve 911 communications.
Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller noted that the new towers will also include space that can be leased to expand cell phone coverage.
“The topography can be a real challenge,” Commissioner Doug McLinko added, “but we keep trying to make it better.”
A fourth tower will be placed on the hill across the Susquehanna River from the courthouse to both enhance communication and to serve as a backup in the case of an outage at the new John Mosser Public Safety Center. McLinko said they hope to get the towers up as soon as possible.
“And again, we’re setting aside an additional $400,000 – as we have year over year – to give back to the first responder community,” said Miller, who also highlighted a 2% cost of living increase for employees.
According to McLinko, the county has gone more than 10 years without a property tax increase although there are always challenges with the budgeting process.
Those interested in reviewing the budgets can do so at the commissioners’ office at the Bradford County Courthouse or at www.bradfordcountypa.org. Commissioners will vote on the budget Dec. 10.
