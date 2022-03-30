HARRISBURG – State Rep. Clint Owlett’s (R-68) proposal to help boost energy production in the commonwealth was approved by the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee Monday and now advances to the full House for consideration.
“Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has served as a wakeup call for many about the dangers of energy dependence,” Owlett said. “We have the means within our Commonwealth to increase domestic production and become energy independent if only government would get out of the way.”
House Bill 2461 aims to open the door to more energy production by putting an end to the Wolf administration’s prohibition on subsurface leases, thereby allowing for the extraction of oil and gas resources from underneath state lands.
“We can preserve our state lands just as they are now by requiring that the surface well site be placed outside of state property,” Owlett said. “The revenue generated from leasing the subsurface rights would create a vital, continuous source of money that would be used to promote and protect our environment in Pennsylvania, but most importantly it would put us on a path to energy independence.”
Other pro-energy bills advanced by the committee include:
- House Resolution 187: Would urge the governors of New York and New Jersey to end anti-pipeline policies that block Pennsylvania natural gas from reaching other markets.
- House Resolution 189:Would officially call on the Biden Administration and Congress to take measures to increase America’s long-term energy affordability and security by ensuring the continued operation and expansion of oil and gas infrastructure.
- House Bills 2450 and 2451: Would open the Delaware River Basin for natural gas development and exploration.
- House Bill 2458: Would create a task force to study establishing the port of Philadelphia as a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) export terminal.
- Senate Bill 119: Would clarify that the Department of Environmental Protection may not join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) or pursue similar efforts to control carbon dioxide emissions without obtaining specific authorization from the General Assembly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.