Pennsylvanians may want to explore the outdoors more lately due the recent warmer weather and melting snow. However, people should protect themselves and their families against serious tickborne diseases like Lyme disease and Deer Tick Virus, state officials warned Tuesday. Although DTV is rare, it is still dangerous and has been found in ticks at high levels for the first time in multiple locations around the state.
“Lyme disease has been present in all 67 counties for some time, and unfortunately, the prevalence of the very serious Deer Tick Virus appears to be increasing in some tick populations,” said Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
Hunters should treat clothing and gear with tick repellent. Ticks should be thoroughly checked for after returning from the field, advises the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Anglers and boaters can also protect themselves during the start of trout season by carrying tick repellant spray in their tackle boxes, advises the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Blacklegged ticks, also called deer ticks, are active even in winter when temperatures are in the mid-30s and above. The DEP has posted signage to alert the public and will conduct control measures and additional testing to reduce and monitor the number of ticks present in the recreational areas with high positivity rates for DTV.
“The Department of Health estimates that there is at least one Lyme disease case for every 100 people in Pennsylvania every year,” said Pennsylvania Department of Health Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson. “Lyme disease can cause flu-like symptoms and a rash in the early stages, but the infection could spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system if not addressed. If you are experiencing symptoms, I encourage you to see your health care provider right away.”
The DEP has advised multiple actions people can take to better protect themselves against ticks. People can use tick repellents with permethrin on their clothing and EPA-registered insect repellents like DEET to exposed skin. Anyone going outdoors can wear light-colored outer clothing and tuck their shirts into pants, while pants can be tucked into socks. While on trails, walk in the center and avoid wooded or brushy areas with low-growing vegetation and tall grasses.
After returning home, several actions can be taken to ensure safety from ticks. People should remove all clothing, take a shower and place clothing in a dryer on high heat to kill any lingering ticks. Full-body tick checks can be done using mirrors, while backpacks can be checked as well. If a tick is found attached to the skin, use tweezers to remove it carefully, including its head.
Pets should also be checked any time they return indoors due to possible tick exposure while outside.
DTV has been detected in a total of 15 Pennsylvania counties. The statewide infection rate outside of the three hotspots is currently 0.6% of ticks sampled. The DEP’s Tick Surveillance and Testing Program has detected unusually high infection rates of DTV in adult tick samples recently taken from three sites where the infection rate exceeded 80% of ticks sampled. These sites were Fisherman’s Paradise public fishing area on Spring Creek in Centre County; Iroquois Trail near Tunkhannock in Wyoming County; and Lawrence Township Recreational Park in Clearfield County.
The DTV-positive ticks were discovered during routine testing as part of DEP’s active tick surveillance program, a five-year pilot program that began in 2018. Surveys are conducted in every county in Pennsylvania to track ticks’ habitats, life stages and peak activity levels and to test them for human pathogenic diseases. Fall and winter surveillance focuses on analyzing adult blacklegged ticks for emerging and changing disease burdens in public use habitats across Pennsylvania, such as parks, playgrounds, recreational fields, and state game lands.
The previous highest DTV infection rate found at a single location in Pennsylvania was 11%, and the highest infection rate reported nationally in scientific literature was approximately 25%. The statewide average infection rate for DTV was 0.6% in 2021 when adult tick samples were collected.
DTV is a type of Powassan virus, which is rare in the U.S., but positive cases have increased in recent years. It is spread by tick bites and does not spread person-to-person through coughing, sneezing, or touching. Powassan virus can be transmitted from tick to human in 15 minutes after a bite happens. Tickborne diseases like Lyme disease can take much longer to cause infection, often 24 hours or more after the tick attaches to the host. There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat Powassan viruses, so preventing tick bites is the best way to protect oneself.
Symptoms of DTV infection include fever, headache, vomiting and weakness. Others may have no symptoms, which often leads to infections going undetected. Still, 91% of patients treated for DTV infections develop severe neuro-invasive disease. People with DTV may experience encephalitis or meningitis with symptoms like confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking or seizures. These symptoms may require hospitalization. About 12% of people with severe disease have died and about half of the survivors suffer long-term health impacts. For more information about the health impacts of DTV, visit the CDC Powassan Virus website.
“Pennsylvanians should learn about the threats posed by tickborne diseases and take common sense precautions so they can enjoy our abundant natural resources—and the many wonderful physical and mental health benefits of outdoor recreation—as safely as possible,” said Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.
People should monitor for any symptoms and contact a doctor with any questions. For more information about tickborne disease prevention, visit DOH’s Tickborne Diseases website.
