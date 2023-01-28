‘Commonwealth of conscience’ trapped behind gridlock

Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Hollidaysburg, left, and Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, attend a 2019 press conference with former Attorney General Josh Shapiro in Reading in favor a bill that reformed the statute of limitations for future victims of childhood sexual abuse. A separate to retroactively reform the statute of limitations for adult survivors of abuse remains bogged down in parliamentary gridlock.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Frustration and betrayal befall the story of Pennsylvania’s current legislative gridlock, but for one lawmaker, there’s still a chance for redemption waiting on the other side.

“Pennsylvania is a commonwealth of conscience,” said Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Hollidaysburg, in an interview with The Center Square on Tuesday. “That is my hope.”

