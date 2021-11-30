Commonwealth provides tips to avoid holiday financial scams 

State agencies are reminding Pennsylvanians to be cautious of holiday scams and are sharing tips on how to avoid them.
The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and the Pennsylvania State Police tell people to be careful of fraud and scams during holiday shopping.
“Every year, we hear reports of consumers conned by fraudsters using sophisticated methods and manipulation to steal holiday joy and money,” said Richard Vague, secretary of the DoBS. “There’s a certain mythology that scams only happen to the elderly or the young, but anyone can get caught up in the tale spun by a scammer.”
Scams to look out for include a person calling and impersonating a financial institution with claims that a card or account was compromised and they request sensitive information.
According to the department, financial institutions will not call unsolicited and ask for details such as a Social Security number, account or credit card numbers, or password.
Fraudsters might also offer unbelievable prices on hard-to-find items that demand immediate payment and will even send fake shipping information afterwards.
A bank deposit holiday hustle involves a scammer sending a check to someone to buy items and claim that part of the check can be kept. However, the check may be fraudulent and then the victim will be liable for the entire balance.
Shoppers should stay away from copycat websites, malicious emails that mimic legitimate retail stores, avoid clicking links and monitor accounts after purchases for any fraudulent or unauthorized charges, state officials warned. No government agency will ever ask an individual to pay a fine, fee or penalty with a gift card, so be aware of callers who claim that a debt or some other cost must be paid with gift card.
People should hang up immediately because once a scammer has a gift card’s codes and pins, it is difficult to recover the money.
To avoid falling for scams, consumers can frequently check financial accounts for unrecognized debits or withdrawals, never follow links in unsolicited emails and also type the website directly into a browser to make sure it has a U.S. domain instead of an international one before entering sensitive information.
Consumers should be cautious of transactions involving checks and should never send anything via Western Union or prepaid cards or provide credit card information to an unsolicited phone call.
Victims of scams can contact their financial institution and local police department through non-emergency channels, or file a complaint with the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center or IC3.
For questions or to file complaints about financial transactions, companies, or products, contact the DoBS at 1-800-PA-BANKS or 1-800-722-2657.
People can also get the See Something, Send Something smartphone app that helps report suspicious activity, while tips can be sent to tips@pa.gov.
