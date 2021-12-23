TOWANDA BOROUGH – Bradford County Children and Youth Services welcomed the community for its Community Christmas Wednesday.
Hot cocoa was readily available for those stopping by. Food items were also available for those in need, provided by Child Hunger Outreach Partners. Carolers stood outside the CYS office at 218 Main St. in Towanda Borough to bring Christmas cheer, while Santa and Mrs. Claus were in the lobby available for pictures.
CHOP volunteer Linda Lamphere said, “So many places charge you money to get a picture with Santa. We wanted to make Santa available for anyone.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus will also make a stop at the CHOP office from 9 to 11 a.m. today. CHOP is located at 2 Elizabeth St. in Towanda Borough.
