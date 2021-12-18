Members of the Towanda Creek Community Clovers 4-H club recently made cookie packages to share Christmas joy. They delivered them to various places in Towanda including county offices, Guthrie nurses, Towanda Terrace, and Colonial Towers. Pictured above, members give Towanda Borough Police Chief Randy Epler a bag of cookies.
Community Clovers share Christmas joy
- Photos provided by Towanda Creek Community Clovers 4-H club
