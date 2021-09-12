SAYRE— Six years ago Grant McKean, his wife Debbie, and his daughter Amy Dupre started the Valley Walk Against Suicide. Saturday marked the sixth annual walk and people came from all over to show support for the cause.
McKean lost his sister to suicide causing him to take action and get involved in helping the community prevent suicide. Dupre spoke about the continual growth of the event and what it means to her.
“I think this is the biggest turnout we have ever had so I promised myself I wouldn’t cry this year and it is getting harder and harder but this is incredible and makes me so emotional,” Dupre said.
One of the main suicide prevention groups the proceeds went to is the Tioga County Suicide Prevention Coalition. Wendy Arnold is the chair of the coalition and she spoke about her group’s goal in helping the community.
“Our main goal is to reach out to the community, to train them in warning signs, and to connect them to appropriate resources,” Arnold said. “I am here today to support Grant Mckean and his wife Debbie. They have been a great supporter of our Tioga County Coalition.”
Arnold provided people that attended the walk information sheets and packets that detail what steps can be taken to prevent suicide. Arnold has been the chair of the coalition for eight years and works with people of all ages in helping people find the right preventative resources.
Arnold and Dupre both mentioned that many of the people that attended the walk had either lost a loved one by suicide or had once had suicidal thoughts of their own so this walk provides a safe place to talk to people who have gone through similar experiences.
“The people that are left behind are left thinking I would have, could of, and should have done something for my loved one if I had only known and saw this,” Arnold said. “We certainly can’t save everybody but at least letting people know what the resources are and how they can connect to support to get through that moment in their lives that’s what can really save a life.”
Arnold also spoke about common misconceptions involved with suicide and how she hopes that the information she provides can help dispel those wrong impressions.
“So often people that have not had a family member or friend commit suicide they think that the person is taking an easy way out but the reality is the people who die by suicide are the true victims,” Arnold said.
Dupre was very pleased with the turnout for the event and the amount of participation for both the walk and the 50/50 raffles.
