SAYRE BOROUGH — The Blue Zones Project and the Sayre Revitalization Initiative made their first appearance at the 5th Annual Food Farm Family Festival, also known as F3 on Saturday.
Both organizations sought to promote themselves and their mission to improve the Sayre community’s health and wellness.
Kelly McElhaney is a member of the Sayre Revitalization Initiative who said that the festival is the perfect place for her organization and Blue Zones to promote themselves since it focuses on local fresh food.
“As a business owner and registered nurse, I think it’s really important that we continue to focus on wellness in our community,” she said.
“Almost all Americans spend 90% of our lives within 20 miles of home” and Blue Zones’ research seeks to improve street and park designs, public policy and social involvement to have people make healthy choices, according to its website.
The Guthrie Weight Loss Center and Wellness Committee hosted the festival in Howard Elmer Park to promote locally produced foods to the public.
The First Citizens Community Bank provided vouchers of $10 increments for the first 150 attendees to address food insecurity in the community.
Multiple vendors sold their locally grown food and products to support their small businesses and to promote Guthrie and Blue Zone’s mission of wellness.
Vendors included Delivered Fresh, which delivers fresh food from local farms to customers’ homes.
Also there was Under Merry Mac Farm Produce, which sold hydroponically grown lettuce and Backroad Creamery sold its dairy products.
