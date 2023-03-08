Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers Announces Charity Field as New President/CEO

SAYRE — The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers board of directors is excited to announce Charity Field as its new President/CEO effective April 2023. Field will succeed Suzanne Lee, who is retiring after seven years with the Foundation.

“Our board of directors is thrilled to introduce a leader of Charity’s caliber into our community to guide the Community Foundation,” said board chair, Tom Shoemaker. “Charity has dedicated the majority of her career building relationships and brings a wealth of experience in leadership, expertise in community needs, and most importantly a passion for serving all people.”