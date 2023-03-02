More than $134,000 in scholarships are available for students through The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. In 2022, the Foundation awarded scholarships to 42 local students.
CFFT currently administers 58 scholarship funds established to assist students furthering their post-secondary education. “Our robust scholarship program is one of the largest areas of growth in recent years,” says CFTT Board Chair, Thomas Shoemaker. “CFTT is pleased to connect deserving area students from all backgrounds with scholarship awards made possible by our many generous donors.”
Scholarships are available to local high school seniors with plans to continue their education by attending a four-year college or university, community college, or two-year trade or technical school. Because scholarship funds are established by individuals, families or organizations, each has a specific criteria and requirements reflective of the donor’s standards and interests.
Below is a listing for students attending Bradford County schools:
- Donald & LaRene Ayres Scholarship — $4,350 — Canton Area High School.
- Dr. Jean E. Brenchley Science Award — $1,000 — Canton Area High School.
- Florence Bennett Memorial Scholarship — $900 — Wyalusing Area High School.
Guthrie Federal Credit Union Scholarship — Two scholarships, $1,000 each — Waverly & Tioga Central, N.Y. High Schools, all Bradford County schools, Parochial and home schooled in these districts. — Deadline: Thursday, March 31, 2023, email to cfield@twintierscf.org.
- John H Hyde, Jr. and Dr. Marcella M. Hyde Scholarship — $3,500 — Canton Area High School.
- Leo K. Shedden Scholarship — $1,850 — Canton Area High School.
Rockman’s Tuxedo Shop-Babe & George Tymoski Scholarship — $500 — Athens, Sayre high schools and Waverly, N.Y. High School — Bradford County and Tioga County, N.Y. — Deadline: Thursday, March 31, 2023, email to cfield@twintierscf.org.
- Tioga Tae Kwon Do Scholarship — Up to $1,200 — Active student of Tioga Tae Kwon Do, LLC — Bradford County and Tioga County, N.Y. — Deadline: Thursday, March 31, 2023, email to cfield@twintierscf.org.
- Towanda Musical Society Scholarship — $550 — Bradford County high schools — Thursday, March 31, 2023, email to cfield@twintierscf.org.
Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative Scholarship — $2,625 — Athens, Canton and Troy high schools, Potter County schools, Tioga County, Pa. schools and all private schools and home schooled in these districts. — Deadline: Thursday, March 31, 2023, email to cfield@twintierscf.org.
- Troy Lions Club Huck Fund Scholarship — $1,300 — Troy Area High School.
Students should see their guidance office for deadlines not posted.
