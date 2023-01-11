SAYRE — The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) Board of Directors recently approved five grants totaling $10,800 to nonprofit organizations dedicated to creating a healthier, more empowered and more prosperous future for Bradford County community members.
“The Foundation is proud to partner with so many great nonprofits who continue to adapt to emerging needs and are dedicated to serving our neighbors. We are pleased to support them and the work they do locally,” said Ray DePaolo, member of the CFTT Board of Directors.
The following competitive grants were awarded:
• Penn State Extension was awarded $2,300 from the David & Carol Keefe Youth Fund to fund registration expenses for 4-H members attending regional Northeast 4-H Camp.
• Supporting Area Families Everyday (S.A.F.E) was awarded $4,000 from the Robert J. Sullivan Fund to provide trauma informed evidence-based parenting education.
• Endless Mountain Mission Center was awarded $2,000 from the Robert J. Sullivan Fund to provide temporary housing and case management to the homeless.
• The Salvation Army was awarded $2,000 from the Robert J. Sullivan Fund to purchase a new defibrillator for the Valley Soup Kitchen to ensure the safety of the clients served.
• Sayre UNICO was awarded $500 from the Bill & Sarah Ransom Award to provide services to children of special needs in the valley. UNICO was chosen by Ralph Yanuzzi, the recipient chosen for his commitment to service in Bradford County.
Founded in 2003, the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves 5 counties, Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga counties, PA and Tioga County, New York. The Foundation is committed to building philanthropic resources that will sustain healthy and vital communities now and into the future. The Foundation currently manages over 107 funds valued at over $10.2 million dollars and has awarded over $1.2 million in grants and scholarships since inception, positively impacting hundreds of lives in the region.
For more information on its work in the community contact Charity Field at 570.888.4759. Please visit our website at www.twintierscf.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.