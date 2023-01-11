SAYRE — The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) Board of Directors recently approved five grants totaling $10,800 to nonprofit organizations dedicated to creating a healthier, more empowered and more prosperous future for Bradford County community members.

“The Foundation is proud to partner with so many great nonprofits who continue to adapt to emerging needs and are dedicated to serving our neighbors. We are pleased to support them and the work they do locally,” said Ray DePaolo, member of the CFTT Board of Directors.