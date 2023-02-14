The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) recently joined a new collaboration with Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) Partnership for Access to Higher Education (PATH) Program. “We are excited to provide our Pennsylvania scholarship recipients the opportunity to grow their total financial package making college more affordable, reducing financial burdens after graduation,” states Tom Shoemaker, CFTT Board Chair.
PHEAA conducts the matching funds program for the purpose of assisting Pennsylvania students attending an approved Pennsylvania institution of higher learning and distributing federal or other funds to be used as aid to students in meeting their cost of attendance. The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves as the PATH partner for students from Bradford, Sullivan, Potter, and Tioga County PA. Qualifying Students who are recipients of one of CFTT’s scholarships may be eligible to receive additional grant money. Pennsylvania scholarship recipients will automatically be submitted for PATH consideration by CFTT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.