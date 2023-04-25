ALBANY TOWNSHIP — The last Civil War soldier to be buried in Bradford County was recognized Saturday for his military service defending the Union.
The Bradford County community paid tribute to John Horton Teeter at the Teeter family cemetery on Szemple Lane in Evergreen.
Teeter was a private in Company K of the 97th Regiment of the Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry. Born Oct. 25, 1847, he enlisted at age 18 in 1865 and served in the Union army in North Carolina. He was discharged on Aug. 28, 1865, which was more than four months after the war’s official end on April 9. Teeter proceeded to live a long life in his home county before passing away at age 94 on April 22, 1942.
Saturday was the 81st anniversary of his death. He also had a brother, James, who served as a private in Company D in the 84th Regiment. The two brothers are both buried in the family cemetery.
The Private Silas Gore Camp #141 organized the ceremony that included a plaque dedication. Present were uniformed re-enactors of the 141st Pennsylvania Volunteers and the 4th U.S. Light Artillery of Big Pond. A rifle squad consisted of three riflemen. Each fired three rounds as part of a nine gun salute that is given to army privates. Organizers also displayed the Civil War-era 36-star US flag that symbolized the 36 states at that time.
The ceremony also featured an oration from the Rev. Michael Dodd of the Evergreen Christian Church. Music was performed by Sharyn Coole and the United Methodist Church choir.
In attendance were Teeter’s descendants, which included Kimberly Hugo, Tracey Parsons and Carol Rosenberger. Hugo stated that she volunteered for service trips to Civil War battle sites such as Antietam and Gettysburg. She never knew that she had a relative who served during the war until recently.
“You learn a lot through those trips and how special these things are,” Hugo said.
Parsons stated that she has grown to appreciate history, especially with family connections to a major historical era. She stated that the Teeter family is still connected to the local area and the cemetery, where many of their family members are buried.
“It means more when you can see things, especially when its family and relatives,” Parsons said.
Silas Gore Commander Kurt Lafy presided over the ceremony and expressed his gratitude towards Teeter and all Civil War veterans. He shared a quote from Maj. Gen. Henry Madill, a Bradford County resident and commander during the conflict.
“Bradford County was fortunate. The men who represented her to the front, they were the best citizens. Men who loved the country and her flag. True patriots will recognize their country’s needs,” Lafy quoted.
He stated that Bradford County had more than 5,000 men enlist in the Civil War. Many of them were buried in the same cemetery as Teeter. Those soldiers include Pvt. Joshua Chapman, Company O, 198th Pennsylvania Volunteer, Pvt. Ransom Chapman, Company T, 107th, and Pvt. Darren Edsell, Company C, 141st.
“Let us now offer thanks to all Civil War veterans who willfully had their names or signed their ‘X’ on the line to volunteer to defend the Union,” Lafy expressed.
He also discussed the many projects that the Silas Gore Camp has undertaken to preserve Civil War history within Bradford County.
Lafy stated that the county has a total of 11 Civil War monuments. In 2018, members built a pavilion over the Riverside Cemetery monument in Towanda. They also helped the Tioga Point Museum obtain Civil War rifles and identified many artifacts in its museum. The camp also purchases county historical artifacts and gives them to local museums.
Silas Gore posted information detailing all of the county’s monuments on the Department of Pennsylvania’s Sons of Union website. The organization plans to post every Civil War monuments on the website’s of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region and the Bradford County Tourism Agency.
The camp also collected information on all Civil War soldiers buried in Bradford County, which can be viewed online at SilasGoreCamp.org. Lafy thanked fellow member Steve Hall for collecting research on 3,500 Civil War soldiers from Bradford County. Hall personally surveyed 750 of those veterans’ graves. His paperwork was the basis for the group’s mission to record and preserve soldiers’ burial sites.
“We have dedicated graves of forgotten soldiers such as John Depew in Tioga Point Cemetery,” Lafy said. “We rededicate scores of Civil War soldiers’ graves after obtaining new headstones for those nearly forgotten soldiers.”
In the near future, members hope to identify every existing house in Bradford County that a Civil War soldier lived in or occupied at one time.
For more information, go to SilasGoreCamp.org and the Sons of Union Veterans Pennsylvania Department website at pasuvcw.org/monuments/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.