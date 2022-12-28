TOWANDA — There is a new Community Hygiene Pantry coming to Towanda. Created and maintained by volunteers, these pantries are made from refurbished used dressers and are designed to help members of our community who are struggling financially.
The cost of basic staples from gas to groceries, including personal care products, has increased for everyone. These higher prices disproportionally impact low- and middle-income families.
As one of the main organizers of the Community Hygiene Pantry, Liz Terwilliger of Warren Center points out, “The more a person, or a family has to spend on personal essentials, the less money they have to spend on food, gas and housing.”
The Community Hygiene Pantry had a donation drive in October. When Liz dropped off a collection box to YMCA staff member, Rachel Trent, the idea for a pantry at the YMCA was born. “When I mentioned that it would be great to have a Hygiene Pantry in Towanda,” Liz said, “before I knew it, Rachel was talking to others at the Y and making it happen!”
The new Community Hygiene Pantry will be outside the Bradford County YMCA located at 9 College Avenue in Towanda. The public is invited to stock it with donations such as shampoo, toothpaste, diapers, tampons, toilet paper, soap – anything a family needs for daily personal care. These necessities will be available to anyone who needs them, free of charge. No forms to fill out, no questions are asked.
The YMCA will host this new pantry. It will be maintained by community volunteers. This Community Hygiene Pantry will be delivered, stocked and opened to the public on Friday, Dec. 30 starting at 1 p.m.
Members of the community are invited to stop by to collect supplies they need from the pantry, bring donations, and learn how to participate. “While we’re christening the pantry on Friday, donations are welcome any time,” explained Liz, “You can simply add your donations to the shelves. If you’re making a larger donation, then please reach out to me. My phone number is right on the Pantry’s sign.”
Liz and the other Bradford County volunteers are delighted to see the concept of no-cost community hygiene pantries expand this way.
“This shows that many people and organizations are ready to help with volunteer efforts to benefit our neighbors in need,” observed Liz. “By getting the word out in the press and social media, we find that support builds quickly.”
This new pantry at the YMCA in Towanda joins two other pantries that have been serving Bradford County communities. One is located behind Helping Hands Food Pantry in Wyalusing, the other behind Mad Hatters Café in Athens.
