LAPORTE — It was a big moment for The Loyalsock Foundation, the ribbon cutting ceremony of their Summit Loop Trail in Laporte.
The Summit Loop Trail was the first major step in realizing the Foundation’s dream of constructing a full fitness complex on the land that will one day be The Summit Center for Wellness, a complex with a fitness center building, amphitheater, and treehouse event area.
Close to 80 people, many of them locals, attended the Friday ceremony, with head of the Loyalsock Foundation Mary Blondy offering up thanks to everyone.
“The saying ‘it takes a village’ is certainly true,” Blondy said.
She recalled that the original idea for a fitness center in Sullivan County manifested more than 16 years ago, and some community members that had been pursuing that goal were on hand at the event, including Sue Mullin, President of the Sullivan County Recreation Association.
Blondy said the hard work by the community and donations by corporate partners and private individuals made the day possible.
“Volunteers put in over 600 hours of work just since March to get this trail done,” she explained.
Blondy was also able to report that The Summit had received the support of Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey. Casey, she reported, is working to provide the Foundation with $457,000 in federal funding toward the treehouse.
Local representatives were on hand to mark the occasion. State Representative Tina Pickett (R-Pa.-110) who used to represent Sullivan County in the state legislature, remarked that she was proud of everything that had been accomplished. Joe Hamm (R-Pa.-84) currently represents the county and said the project has his full support. State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) was unable to attend, but his field director Matt Osenbach read a John Muir quote to the crowd that summed up the pursuit of the loop nicely.
“Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt,” Osenbach read.
The legislators, along with representatives from the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources and Darlene Fenton from the Sullivan County Commissioners joined Blondy in cutting the ribbon officially opening the 1-mile loop trail.
The loop trail is a gently-sloped hike up through the woods, populated intermittently with benches, adirondack chairs, pet waste bag dispensers, and wooden signs marking the trail.
Trail walkers could also journey a short distance off the main trail to take in the breathtaking “meditation ledge” as well as the marked areas showing the future sites of the amphitheater, swimming pool, and treehouse. Water and trail mix was on-hand at the start and the peak of the trail.
With the Summit Loop Trail complete, the next step for The Loyalsock Foundation will be finishing construction on the site’s driveway and parking area. But for that afternoon Friday, all that mattered was the Trail, and the proof of progress it showed to a community committed to making the Center for Wellness dream a reality.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.