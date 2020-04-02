United Way of Bradford County Executive Director Kerri Strauss will be hosting two virtual meetings via Zoom starting Friday.
Called Community Pulse Meetings, the goal is to bring community representatives together to not only take the pulse of the community in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but to find ways to collaborate, quickly ensure short-term solutions are put in place, and to make sure plans are in the works for long-term solutions.
The first meeting will take place starting 9 a.m. on Friday, with the second meeting to be held at noon on April 8.
To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/547541218?pwd=Zy9wNWpPdm9GSUVFOXU0V2s2QU8xdz09 and use meeting ID 547 541 218 with password “community” or dial in by phone (929) 205-6099 and enter password 547 541 218.
