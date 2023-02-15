BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 has joined with the Pennsylvania College of Technology to bring a community documentary screening of A Shot In the Dark: A story about Anthony Ferraro, a blind high school wrestler who attempts to defy the odds and win a New Jersey State Championship.
Anthony Ferraro was born blind with a genetic condition called Lebers Congenital Amaurosis. A wrestler in high school, he is now training in judo for the Paralympic Games set for Paris 2024. Along with being an athlete, Anthony plays music, skateboards, and speaks nationwide, spreading his message of ‘one love!’ In addition to being on hand during the question-and-answer session after the film, Mr. Ferraro will share his story of self-advocacy the following day as the keynote speaker at the annual Transition Conference.
Jeff Pelly, BLaST IU 17’s Transition Consultant states, “Anthony’s incredible journey resonates with anyone that’s come across his story. Our Conference planning committee knows the students in our region will be inspired by his positive message. We appreciate the generous donation from the First Community Foundation Partnership’s Connecting to Autism Fund that has helped bring Mr. Ferraro to Williamsport.”
Community members are invited to join BLaST IU 17 and The Pennsylvania College of Technology for the A Shot In the Dark screening on Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m. The event is located in the Klump Academic Center Auditorium on the Pennsylvania College of Technology’s campus; with doors opening at 5:30 pm. Registration is encouraged but not required.
The community screening of A Shot In the Dark is sponsored by the Deaf Blind Resource Team of BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 and is provided to the community at no cost.
