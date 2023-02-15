BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 has joined with the Pennsylvania College of Technology to bring a community documentary screening of A Shot In the Dark: A story about Anthony Ferraro, a blind high school wrestler who attempts to defy the odds and win a New Jersey State Championship.

Anthony Ferraro was born blind with a genetic condition called Lebers Congenital Amaurosis. A wrestler in high school, he is now training in judo for the Paralympic Games set for Paris 2024. Along with being an athlete, Anthony plays music, skateboards, and speaks nationwide, spreading his message of ‘one love!’ In addition to being on hand during the question-and-answer session after the film, Mr. Ferraro will share his story of self-advocacy the following day as the keynote speaker at the annual Transition Conference.