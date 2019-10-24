TOWANDA BOROUGH — Early Tuesday morning a fire broke out in a house on Merrill Parkway in Towanda Borough leaving six people without a home. But thanks to “overwhelming” community support, the family is getting back on their feet.
Only Kimberly Skaggs and her dog, Luna, were home at the time of the blaze.
“I woke to my dog barking like crazy, she was jumping and barking and barking, and it was a distressed barking so I yelled at her to be quiet,” said Skaggs about what she was doing just before the fire broke out around 5:40 a.m. “Then she kept barking and I thought that maybe I slept through my alarm… I started to come to and heard these sounds, they sounded like fireworks almost, and then glass breaking and it scared me so I jumped up and looked and my whole kitchen was glowing red.”
Skaggs then picked up her dog and purse and ran out of the house without any shoes yelling for help. Shortly after, fire crews arrived on scene and put out the fire but not before the entire rear of the two story home was eaten away and all of the family’s possessions were damaged by heat, smoke and water. She credits her dog with saving her life.
“She’s definitely in for some treats,” she said with a laugh.
The fire’s cause is still under investigation.
Skaggs is known in the Towanda area as someone who will always answer the call to help. Less than a week ago she shaved her entire head of hair to boost the spirits of Ariah Cook, a 6-year-old Ulster girl battling brain cancer.
“I’ve been growing it for seven years. It’s a little longer than my rear end,” Skaggs told the Review after getting her haircut. “But Miss Ariah’s hair is starting to come out from her chemotherapy. I didn’t want her to feel alone, so I decided to get rid of my hair too so we could look pretty together.”
Skaggs says she has an open door policy at her home and will help out anyone when they ask — even her enemies. Last year she had 32 people, some strangers, join her for a Thanksgiving meal after posting online that anyone was welcome to join them. One of the people residing in the home is a friend of Skaggs that needed a place to stay.
“If you need somewhere to go or a shower, or anything. I’ll bring anybody in and help them,” she said on Wednesday.
Now that Skaggs is the one in need of a helping hand, the community is answering the call to help. Numerous people from the area have chipped in one way or another. Skaggs said that multiple people she has never met have paid for nights at their hotel, others have donated clothes, food and other essentials.
“We’re taking it hour by hour,” Skaggs continued. “All six of us are crammed into this little room here and trying to make the best of it. The outpouring of support from the community has been insane. So overwhelming.”
The family of Ariah Cook has been with Skaggs since the fire and Skaggs even video chatted with Ariah while she was receiving chemotherapy treatments in Danville. Skaggs said Ariah told her she wanted to hang out with her in her hotel room.
Skaggs said one of the most touching moments of community support happened shortly after the fire broke out. Skaggs’ 6-year-old son, Dustin, was outside the home and was worried about a Buzz Lightyear Halloween costume inside the home that he received recently.
“He started to tear up and said ‘My Buzz costume was in there, I’m not going to be Buzz for Halloween,’” she remembered.
That was when Towanda Borough Police Officer Ryan Edsell kneeled down to Dustin’s level and promised him that he would still be Buzz Lightyear for Halloween.
“I wish someone would have got that on video,” Skaggs said.
And Edsell was right. Before the end of the day the child’s teacher at Towanda, America Crawford, let the family know that she had ordered a new Buzz Lightyear costume for her pupil.
“She said she had to make sure that he had one,” Skaggs said of Dustin’s teacher.
The family has received an abundance of clothes from the community, but what the family needs now is credits toward their hotel room at the Comfort Inn in Wysox and money to purchase high quality food for her son’s dietary needs. They also are in search of a new home, preferably in the Towanda School District.
If anyone would like to donate to the family, one can do so online at www.facebook.com/donate/898868133846569/2836205079726029/ .
