The United Way of Bradford County and PA 211 continue to be there for anyone looking for resources in the community, especially as 211 calls have spiked due to the hardships related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The service can provide information and help with needs such as utility bills, housing assistance, food, after school programs for children. Those looking for help just need to dial 211 or text their zip code to 898-211 to speak with a resource specialist. These specialists are available any time of day, any day of the year. Help is free and confidential, and can be provided in 180 different languages.
In November 2020, 211 fielded 110 contacts from Bradford County for needs, with the top three needs being rent assistance, electric service assistance, and food pantries, according to a recent report. The service made 99 referrals to organizations such as Endless Mountain Mission Center, the Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches, Sayre Salvation Army, Eastern Pennsylvania Continuum of Care, TREHAB, and Grace Connection.
“PA 211 resource specialists will listen to your needs, and give you information on programs that might be able to help,” said United Way of Bradford County Executive Director Kerri Strauss.
The Wilkes-Barre-based Family Service Association of Northeast PA, which is Bradford County’s 211 service provider, just kicked off its 125th anniversary of helping the community.
For more information, visit pa211.org or unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
