COMMUNITY UNITED: Abuse and Rape Crisis Center still offering services

The ARCC is monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on the world, our nation, our state and the community.
They are following the Pennsylvania Department of Health and CDC recommendations and guidelines.
They recognize and acknowledge that there are many concerns, fears, and questions on everyone’s mind at this time – and they also recognize the impact that isolation can have on those experiencing interpersonal violence as well as those recovering from the trauma of past abuse.
For these reasons, the ARCC is continuing their services as usual. They encourage phone counseling if that is a safe and workable option. The hotline is 24/7 — (570) 265-5333.
Please call before dropping off donations (paper products are always needed) so that they can make arrangements and limit the flow of traffic to clients. ARCC is doing their best to track other agency closures/changes so that they have correct referrals to share. The ARCC will still provide support and accompaniment for certain needs such as Protection from Abuse (PFAs), Cash Assistance Office (CAO), etc ... as they are able.
