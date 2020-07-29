COMMUNITY UNITED: BCRAC keeping the arts alive amidst COVID-19

The Bradford County Regional Arts Council and their three historic theaters of Towanda (Keystone), Canton (Rialto) and Sayre have not stopped serving in the community during the COVID pandemic and all the changes brought about in 2020.
BCRAC has a virtual cinema now streaming new releases, live virtual arts workshops, a new water lantern floats project, digital storybooks, and more. All details can be found through their website, bcrac.org.
The summer months have featured pop-up cinemas in areas such as the Valley Bowling Center and Grovedale Winery. Curbside popcorn is still a highlight and a terrific fundraiser.
Today, Thursday and Friday, the BCRAC will host a three day in-person parent and child workshop for grades kindergarten through second titled “Summer with Rand.” And then coming up on Aug. 8, the Water Lantern Float in Towanda is a great time to come together as a community and spread the message of friendship and healing. More information on all these programs can be found online at https://www.bcrac.org/
Community United features United Way of Bradford County Member Agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on United Way can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
