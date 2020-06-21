At Bradford County Action, Inc. provides the best possible education, guidance and training to members of the community in need of these services.
One of the many services we offer at Bradford County Action is instruction in both ASE (Adult Secondary Education – commonly known as GED) and ABE (Adult Basic Education). Before the pandemic, the organization held face to face classes at various locations in Bradford, Tioga, and Susquehanna Counties. It also used Khan Academy as a supplemental online learning tool.
With the onset of the pandemic, Bradford County Action has adjusted its way of teaching due to the inability to hold face to face classes. The instructional team has risen to the occasion and kept the majority of our students engaged in online classes using platforms such as Khan Academy, Google Classroom, and Zoom. Instructors have maintained contact with students through phone calls, Facebook, and texting. For those without access to technology, instructional packets have been delivered to the students so they can continue to work toward getting their diploma or improve their academic functioning. The instructors have also kept the students informed about businesses that are hiring, financial assistance information, food pantries, helplines and related resource information that may help them.
The staff has learned new techniques and gained valuable experience during this crisis and plans to continue using a number of these methods to teach our students in the future.
Anyone needing a high school credential or academic assistance and is interested in assistance to reach these goals, please contact Bradford County Action at info@bradfordcountyaction.org.
Community United features United Way of Bradford County Member Agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on United Way can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org
