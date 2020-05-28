Community United: Bradford County Salvation Army assistance programs in full swing

The Towanda Salvation Army provides support year-round. There are even financial assistance programs that help with paying bills, a year-round food pantry, referrals as well as case management, and disaster relief.
Those programs and more are offered by the charity organization. Hunger relief — the Towanda Salvation Army wants to feed the hungry, children, elderly, and single moms and dads among others. Whether it is unexpected unemployment, a divorce, homelessness or long-term poverty, the food pantry is open. There is also the soup kitchen. Both offer a combination of canned as well as perishable food items in an emergency. Of course, all of the short-term, emergency relief referenced above will help with this as well. But a key is to end the cycle of poverty. The case managers work with the client to stop them from depending on assistance from charities, whether it is the Salvation Army or another group.
There are a few focuses of this long-term relief. They address employment, budgeting, and living with means. Too many households, whether in Bradford County or in other cities or towns, spend too much money and do not plan properly. The Salvation Army will work with clients to address this challenge.
The main Salvation Army Unit is located at 218 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848. Call the social services department at (570) 265-5932. Every Wednesday from noon until supplies are gone, the Towanda Salvation Army will be distributing food boxes at the Towanda Elementary School.
Some other local food needs include:
- Salvation Army – Sayre: could use more donations of canned goods.
- Grace Connection: anything but freezer food.
- Canton Food Pantry: Needs veggies and canned fruit, soups, normal staples (they have rice and beans and chick peas.) They also could use paper products and laundry items.
- The Abuse and Rape Crisis Center could use donations of paper products.
Other contact information:
- Salvation Army – Sayre: (570) 888-2153, Christina_Ramirez@use.salvationarmy.org
- Grace Connection: (570) 268-0431, judi18814@frontier.com
- Canton Food Pantry: (570) 673-5652
- The Abuse and Rape Crisis Center: amy@arccbc.org, (570) 265-5333, Canton (570) 673-3861
Community United features United Way of Bradford County Member Agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on United Way can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
