Community United: Bradford Wyoming County Literacy Program continues teaching despite pandemic

In the age of pandemic, “old school” works, too.
Bradford Wyoming County Literacy Program tutor Suzanne Urban has had the pleasure of working with two residents at Elderwood in Waverly for several years. By mid-March, all visits to Elderwood had ceased. Urban assumed that her sessions would be on hiatus until the facility opened its doors once again to visitors, but her students would have none of this. They were passionate about continuing with their programs and did not want to lose the progress they had gained. So, working with Sue Vanderpool, a social worker at Elderwood, it was decided that Urban would create individual assignments for her students weekly. She has been available for phone conversations to iron out details, answer questions, and more. Corrected assignments, with feedback, are returned to Elderwood.
One of the students has recently been sidelined with coronavirus, but is well on her way to recovery. She expects to be back to her studies soon.
Urban describes her students as inspirational and dedicated. When she made the trip to Elderwood on Tuesday, she was greeted with the sight of responders showing their support outside the facility. It made her day.
Community United features United Way of Bradford County member agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
