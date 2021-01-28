The Carantouan Greenway has made every effort during this challenge of COVID to provide access to a quiet place of nature. Their parking lot and trails at the Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton has been plowed and trails await.
In a special effort to encourage residents to get outside and breathe the fresh air, they will be leading two outdoor guided educational experiences. Both trips begin as the Wildwood parking lot at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13 and March 20 (the first day of Spring).
On Feb. 13, residents can experience trees in their winter dress – examining their bark characteristics, their general form, whether they have thick branches like a hockey player or thin like a marathoner. Questions will be answered as to their type of fruit or role they play in our local environment.
On March 20, the Carantouan Greenway will deal with “what the cat dragged in?” Ever wondered what that tiny furry item was? The Greenway will have specimens of local shrews, moles and mice that one may have found on the doorstep. The role that they play and how they relate to the local environment will be explored. Questions may be directed to Marty Borko at (607) 565-2636.
