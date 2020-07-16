Just like everyone else, the staff at Children’s House Child Advocacy Center had to respond and adapt to the pandemic.
The staff all recognized the importance of continuing to be a resource for the clients they serve. One creative way they did this was to send out packets to all of the center’s clients. These packets were based on the age of the client and included information for parents, such as indoor and outdoor activity suggestions, podcast resources and TV shows that help develop growth and resiliency. They also included crayons or colored pencils, activities, coloring sheets, and coping cards to help with worry and stress.
The Children’s House has created an online newsletter to share important COVID-19 information and cover topics like child abuse awareness, mental health issues, upcoming events and important resources. Since they were unable to hold the annual Super Hero 5K race, they have created a campaign on our Facebook page where people can nominate their favorite superheroes. Is it a doctor or nurse? The cashiers at local stores? Someone that has continued working throughout COVID-19?
While the Children’s House has and will continue to do its best with adapting and adjusting to the changes COVID-19 has brought, the reality is child abuse continues to happen. The center continues to work with partner agencies by providing forensic interviews, medical exams, family advocate services and trauma informed cognitive behavioral therapy to the children that come through the center.
Anyone who suspects child abuse can call Childline at 1-800-932-0313 to report it.
Those who would like more information on the center, its services or to donate, contact Katy VanDewark at kvanderwark@chcac.org￼
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.