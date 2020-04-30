The Child Hunger Outreach Partners Food Pantry used to distribute 100,000 pounds of food a year. They are now doing almost 100,000 pounds a week.
United Way of Bradford County is partnering with CHOP to now also get masks out to the community. CHOP has been very active doing pop-up pantries with other agency partners and in even some of the most remote areas of the county. United Way provided the funding for 2,000 fabric reusable face masks with the goal of getting them into the hands — or one might say the faces of — some of the county’s most vulnerable populations.
Anyone in need of a face mask can visit one of the pop-up food pantries taking place throughout May. Face masks will be given on a first-come-first-served as needed basis.
There is one key word that comes to mind when people think of CHOP — collaboration.
“Keep positive everyone,” officials said. “We are making a difference. We are living united.”
Community United features United Way of Bradford County member agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.