At the Bradford County Branch YMCA, everything they do is guided by a commitment to support the community, and this is even more critical now.
“When you belong to the Y, you are not only a member of a health and fitness facility, you are a member of an organization dedicated to strengthening community,” said organizers. “In difficult times, the Y pivots in response to community needs, and finds ways to use our resources to offer solutions.
“It goes without saying that the coronavirus has created enormous uncertainty. However, how we respond is within our control. As soon as we realized the severity of the situation we mobilized to explore ways the Y could help our community.”
Some ways the Bradford
County Branch YMCA
is helping are:
Family resources
- — With school closures, families are adjusting to a new normal. It can be overwhelming to contemplate what to do with this new found time. The Y is currently working on fun, educational resources, for parents and children during this time. Check out our website at www.rvrymca.org
Virtual group exercise classes
- — The Y continues to roll out resources to keep our members and participants stay safely connected, active and healthy during this time in spirit, mind and body. A selection of virtual group exercise classes is available on the website and Facebook. Many more will be added as it continues.
Senior outreach
- — The Y is reaching out to the most vulnerable population, the senior members, to ensure they are supported, have access to services, and are connected during this difficult time.
Food distribution to those in need
- — The Y has partnered with Child Hunger Outreach Partners and hosted a pop up pantry in Monroeton serving over 250 families. They will continue to help fight hunger hosting additional pantries. There will be a pop up pantry at the Wysox Fire Hall on April 27 and one at the Towanda Area Middle School on May 11.
“We hope you are as excited about this community response assistance as we are!
This is how the Y steps up to help, and we hope you will join us to keep our community strong,” the said. “We invite you to support each other and your community. Together, we will come through this pandemic stronger than ever.”
