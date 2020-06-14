United Way’s mission is to positively impact people of Bradford County by efficiently raising and allocating funds for programs that meet community needs. One of the ways United Way is able to positively impact the community is through Community Impact Sessions such as the one held on June 4 which strive to strengthen area nonprofits.
The United Way thanks Chad Barger, Cain Chamberlain, Elaine Poost, Jody Place and Suzanne Lee for serving as panelists for the session, Fundraising Tune-Up and Grant Writing Critique.
Video link to the recorded session is available here: https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/_I9JNar9qTxLHoHB9W75a5M8Rtv4X6a8h3JI8_Bbzk2mz3crgVVJhlKHM-trspYMPassword: 5u!7b6?#Link to resources provided by Chad Barger: https://productivefundraising.com/library/email: chad@productivefundraising.comhttps://productivefundraising.com/
Community United features United Way of Bradford County Member Agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.