COMMUNITY UNITED: COVID can't stop canine rescues

While the COVID-19 crisis has been keeping people across the United States indoors, the plight of animals that need rescuing has not disappeared, and Animal Care Sanctuary is continuing its mission to help as many cats and dogs as they can with added cautionary measures to ensure the safety of the people on the front lines saving these animals.
Early last week, ACS accepted 22 dogs — many of which were puppies — from two shelters in Tennessee that were transported to Smithfield Township by St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center based in New Jersey, and several more rescues are slated to arrive later in the week. Additionally, many of these canines were already adopted before they even arrived. The community has been amazing by welcoming these new canine friends into their families even during this crazy time.
ACS will continue to find forever homes for animals even during the coronavirus pandemic — with the added precautions of constant hand sanitization, and reduced- and appointment-only hours.
Community United features United Way of Bradford County member agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
