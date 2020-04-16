With the push for social distancing to help control the spread of COVID-19, Big Brothers Big Sisters is finding new ways to keep littles connected with their bigs.
Video chat options such as FaceTime or Zoom have proven popular alternatives, according to Jillian Benelli, executive director of Brig Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers, and the national organization is even working on its own video chat platform that could be rolled out in June.
“A lot of them are emailing or texting with their smartphones,” she added.
And in places where internet service isn’t the best, bigs and littles have turned to letter writing, sending care packages, and even phone calls.
To help bigs navigate through this uncertain time with their littles, Benelli said their match support specialists are in constant communication with volunteers, providing them ideas for remote engagement including online activities and story times.
“Some of our volunteers, fortunately, have a background in education as teachers or retired teachers, so they have a lot of great ideas and resources that they are just independently aware of,” said Benelli.
When it comes to navigating some of the technology, she said the littles’ familiarity with these mediums has come in handy.
“We’re so thankful for our supporters and people that are tech savvy teaching us and allowing us access to a lot of services and software that we hadn’t utilized previously because our focus was on in-person relationships,” Benelli added. “Now we’re able to pivot and adapt and utilize these new resources and maintain these relationships even though we are at a distance. It’s really incredible. Thank goodness it is there for us as an agency and for the children.”
Even though Big Brothers Big Sisters is continuing more remotely, Benelli said they are still enrolling new littles and bigs into the program through video conferencing.
Bradford County currently has 12 big-little matches right now and a list of around 25 children in wait.
“We still try to reach out and keep them connected, but if people have the time now and can be a resource for these children, that would be fantastic,” said Benelli.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers serves Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga counties in Pennsylvania and Tioga and Broome counties in New York.
Those who are interested can visit the organization’s website, bbbstwintiers.org.
Community United features United Way of Bradford County member agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
