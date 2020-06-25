COMMUNITY UNITED: EMM continuing to serve the homeless during COVID-19

The Endless Mountain Mission has not stopped actively serving those homeless in the community during the COVID outbreak.
During the last four months only, the center has served/given temporary housing to 23 people. Those being three veterans, eight children and 12 adults. It has been a busy time but non-stop working with these people to help them go forward during a hard pressed time. Out of these 23 people, the mission has permanently housed 17, helped one to get into rehab, and is still working with the others. Many of these guests have also gained employment and been taken out of domestic violent situations and now are safe.
One gentleman will be referred to as Joe. Joe was living in a basement with no running water, no heat and in a neglectful situation. There is so much more to this story they could tell, but it was very dangerous and unhealthy conditions. The mission was able to take him into the center and within three weeks get him cleaned up, fed, healthy and in permanent housing. Today he is happy and safe and has even given back to the Mission in thankfulness!
Thanks to the local United Way and donor funding to put towards making a difference in these people’s lives in so many ways! With the help of Bradford County, United Way and local donations, churches, etc ... the organization serves the homeless community with emergency housing, rental assistance, utility terminations and case management to move them towards a happy healthy abundant sustaining life.
