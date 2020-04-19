While the main office has been working remotely from home, staggering employees in the office on an as need basis, Futures Community Support Services group homes have been functioning as normal as can be.
“We continually connect via video chat or zoom calls to stay up to date on how everyone is and how the work is coming along,” officials said. “There have been a few adjustments in our group homes such as mandatory masks and gloves and limited activities and outings but that doesn’t stop us from providing the best care we possibly can. The staff at our group homes are constantly improvising and coming up with new activities to keep our individuals entertained and engaged.”
“We are also trying to serve the public to our best ability,” they continued. “We are still open for help with rental assistance and emergency shelter by appointment only.”
Those looking for help can call Futures’ main number and follow the directory to connect with the receptionist, who is able to answer any questions and provide information regarding what is needed to get the process started, including an appointment date and time.
Community United features United Way of Bradford County member agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
