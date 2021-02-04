Grace Connection is still actively helping the low income and homeless, assisting with evictions to help families stay in their homes, first months’ rent, fuel, electric, gas and water bills, used furniture, gas cards for doctor’s visits and work, food vouchers, face masks, and more.
Grace Connection has shelf food, sleeping bags and blankets for the homeless. They have served many families and individuals in these areas. Plus, they’ve helped with car repairs for those to get to work.
Grace Connection prides itself on collaborating with other agencies as well to better assist clients with some needs.
Community United features United Way of Bradford County Member Agencies as they continue serving the community through the COVID-19 pandemic. More information on United Way can be found online at unitedwaybradfordcounty.org.
